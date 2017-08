Editor;

Re: Bangkok named the world’s No 1 most visited city (PM September 23, 2016) – Amazing Thailand always amazes me! And it’s no surprise that Bangkok has been named the world’s No. 1 most visited city. I’ve been to Thailand 20 times and have visited Krabi, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya, etc., etc.

Ivan