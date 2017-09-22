Stop Dongtan Beach renovation

Editor;

I am an Australian who often visits Jomtien. I really dislike the renovations at Dongtan Beach. This is not a quality renovation. Money is being spent and the beach is not being improved. There is less shade. There are less trees. There is less sand. The character of the beach is being destroyed.

Dongtan Beach is really a walking beach. It is a terrible loss of amenity when the road is being widened. Cars and bikes will want to speed and make it hazardous for pedestrians. And what a lost opportunity to put the unsightly power lines underground.

It’s too late to stop the current unfortunate renovations that are nearly complete. But that must be the end of the renovations. The section to Rabbit Resort must not go ahead.

Rethink, redesign, consult with the business people and the tourists who use the area. I am sure people want a low key upgrade not the dreadful destruction taking place.

Regards

Ray Kingwill