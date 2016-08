Editor;

Re: Tesla plans trucks, small SUV as part of future plans (PM July 21, 2016) – “The government is investigating the system after a Tesla driving in Autopilot mode crashed into a tractor-trailer in Florida in May. The Tesla driver died.”

Why are safety standards so low in Florida that under-run guards are not required? Were they, the driver would have still been with us.

Sure, investigate Tesla, but don’t stop there.

Stuart 21