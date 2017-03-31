Russia taking action against Jehovah’s Witnesses

Editor;

The Russian Government is taking legal actions against Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia. We appreciate the laws of the Russian government that guarantee freedom of religion to all citizens and freedom of speech but this is a violation of human rights.

Personally it made my wife and I very sad to know that on March 15, 2017, the Ministry of Justice filed a claim to the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation saying that the 170,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia are extremist and very dangerous people.

We Jehovah’s Witnesses are over 8,000,000 worldwide, who just want to practice our Bible based believe that encourages love for family and respect for governments. We simply do not understand why the Russian Government thinks our Bible based publication encourages criminal or “extremist” activity.

Our JW.org website has a large selection of practical tools that are useful in everyday life. For example, VDO’s that teach children not to steal and lie. These tools are beneficial for every society also the Russian society.

I hope you will find the information usable for The Russian Community living in Pattaya and the rest of Thailand who read your newspaper and website.

With Best Regards,

Anders Dideriksen