Russia taking action against Jehovah’s Witnesses

1
1473

Editor;

The Russian Government is taking legal actions against Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia. We appreciate the laws of the Russian government that guarantee freedom of religion to all citizens and freedom of speech but this is a violation of human rights.

Personally it made my wife and I very sad to know that on March 15, 2017, the Ministry of Justice filed a claim to the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation saying that the 170,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia are extremist and very dangerous people.

We Jehovah’s Witnesses are over 8,000,000 worldwide, who just want to practice our Bible based believe that encourages love for family and respect for governments. We simply do not understand why the Russian Government thinks our Bible based publication encourages criminal or “extremist” activity.

Our JW.org website has a large selection of practical tools that are useful in everyday life. For example, VDO’s that teach children not to steal and lie. These tools are beneficial for every society also the Russian society.

I hope you will find the information usable for The Russian Community living in Pattaya and the rest of Thailand who read your newspaper and website.

With Best Regards,

Anders Dideriksen

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • VinnyT

    Jehovah’s Witnesses (JWs) predicted the end of the world, IN WRITING, numerous times. Not once did they come true. They truly are known for their ‘False Predictions’ the world over.

    JWs are taught that they alone are TRUE Christians and that all other people not JW will soon be destroyed. This is no exaggeration.

    JWs will allow their own children TO DIE rather than accept a life saving blood transfusion even in severe medical emergencies. It has already happened THOUSANDS of times!

    Just like this mother died unnecessarily! http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/england/shropshire/7078455.stm

    And now her husband has no wife and her two new twins have no mother. And all for what?

    Or this teenager that also DIED: http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/england/west_midlands/8690785.stm

    This is very simple. JW’s NEEDLESSLY die for this sorry blood policy today.

    From the same organization that has an entire 100 + year history of similar bad and embarrasing policies.

    As a 15 year active JW and zealous person for Jehovah (and an elder) here is my own story: http://exjehovahswitnessforum.yuku.com/topic/922#.USEl4aWhDHh

    JWs used to forbid Vaccinations and Organ Transplants (calling a life saving transplant “Cannibalism”) for a combined 33 years.

    JWs enforce extreme shunning for any member that decides to leave their religion or who commits a sin without showing enough repentance in front of the elders.

    Families have been devastated because of these harsh shunning policies. I have literally seen parents cut off all ties with their children solely because the kid did not want to remain a JW but went in another direction.

    Even the ex-JWs who leave the religion on their own, who are 100 percent truthful, sincere, love God, pay their taxes, help others and more are still SHUNNED by all current JW’s and marked as godless, proud, sinning apostates. And the Awake magazine recently literally called them “mentally diseased”.

    And MANY contemplate suicide because the penalties of losing everything are simply TOO MUCH TO TAKE.

    But an honest question is: Why do so many JWs leave after being one time followers?

    As I eventually found out, the JW religion did say, IN WRITING, that the end would come in 1914 and then again in 1925. Was Jehovah directing all that? 1914 and 1925 came and went! They were proven false predictions. Period.

    They also said the end very likely would happen in 1975 and even commended (in the watchtower) witnesses for selling their houses and pioneering because of it.

    But 1975 came and went!

    They also said (for many decades) that the end would come before the generation born in 1914 passed away. In fact up until 1995 it was written inside each Awake magazine cover. Only they then had to change that meaning as well (including the Awake masthead) because that generation CAME AND WENT TOO.

    I was a JW (and elder) for 15 years before leaving because of the blood and fractions policy 10 yrs ago. Today I’m shunned by all JWs simply because I left the religion.

    Most JWs simply accept everything the Watchtower teaches and says as “food from God”. Just like I did.

    Most believe God has chosen the Watchtower Society as his “channel”, which provides food from God Himself to their religion and ONLY their religion.

    But an honest look at the facts of the JW religion shows God has not chosen the Watchtower for anything!

    Take a LOOK: http://www.freeminds.org/history/part2.htm

    ALL FROM THEIR OWN LITERATURE WITH DATES & PAGES TO SEE FOR YOURSELVES!!!

    Pages and pages of mistakes, embarrassments, false predictions, medical disasters, weird science, doctrinal failures and more for over 100 years now!

    Obviously ‘GOD’ would not get things wrong like this. Obviously ‘GOD’ did not provide bad food like that for their entire history.

    But most JW’s have no idea about these things. They’re told to stay away from anything critical of their religion.

    For example: Was God’s spirit with JW’s when they said Organ Transplants were a “conscience matter” in 1961?

    OR,

    Was God”s spirit with WT when they THEN SAID Organ Transplants are same as “Cannibalism” in 1967and forbid them?

    OR, was God’s spirit with the Watchtower Society when they THEN SAID Organ Transplants are NOT the same as cannibalism in 1980 and now allow them?

    Was God behind all those changes each time? Did ((GOD)) get all those things wrong each time? How many people DIED by refusing kidney transplants for example only later on to be told they’re OK to have now?

    Which is why some end up taking their lives due to losing their family, or feel compelled to speak out about it, like me right here and now.

    And now, because I walked away, JWs are demanded to shun you for life (including your very own family).

    Which is why if I can help some honest hearted people by sharing my own story as a warning it’s truly is a worthwhile thing to do.

    Examine, examine, examine and ask as many questions as you can.

    Vinny