Rude and disrespectful Thais

In two days I have had Thais butt in front of me at the food court and be served ahead of me and at the convenience store they waited on Thais before me as if I was invisible. Today was the last straw. I went to the theatre on Second Rd. and handed them my membership card and money for a senior ticket as I have been for years. The cashier asked for the highest price they had and I balked. I told him I was almost 70, a senior and wanted the senior fare; he demanded my passport! I had it but all the info was in the computer. The signs were there that I was a senior; my appearance and my U.S. Navy Veteran cap. No respect in Pattaya.

Jerry S.