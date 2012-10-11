Rude and disrespectful Thais

14
597

Editor;

In two days I have had Thais butt in front of me at the food court and be served ahead of me and at the convenience store they waited on Thais before me as if I was invisible. Today was the last straw. I went to the theatre on Second Rd. and handed them my membership card and money for a senior ticket as I have been for years. The cashier asked for the highest price they had and I balked. I told him I was almost 70, a senior and wanted the senior fare; he demanded my passport! I had it but all the info was in the computer. The signs were there that I was a senior; my appearance and my U.S. Navy Veteran cap. No respect in Pattaya.

Jerry S.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • philip fletcher

    It’s par for the course now in Pattaya/Jomtien shops to get 2nd class treatment if you’re a foriegner and old; I had this shoddy treatment in Tesco Express, Jomtien, even though I was boosting their sales for 4 weeks last summer..

  • DONALEMAN

    You’re right Jerry, I’vr been going to the cinema for 8 yrs., and last night, for the first time was forced to produce my passport which, luckily, I had with me. The clerk was, seemingly angry, as she was rude.

  • matt anderson

    I to support this criticism, have been here 10 years, Thais are polite when u meet them, that’s where it ends, roads: they will run over, or off the road, waiting to be served, I have said many times ‘am I invisible?’
    what I do not understand is the staff that allow out.

  • Kamel Hyder

    Editor; I am also fed up with Thai attitudes towards westerners.I went to the store for a short while and when I got back my landlady had used her passkey to enter my room. She left a long note warning me ‘for the second time’ about leaving my A/C on. Why? I pay the electric bill. Why did she invade my privacy? I complained and she responded by not accepting my furniture delivery the next day as planned.

  • Laurie

    Customer service is hit an miss all over. Sometimes great sometimes poor. Same all over the world. people queue jumping is the same. Respect must people don’t care unless you are family

  • Jerry S

    The cinema did it again w/ a different clerk demanding my passport. Does anyone know how to contact MC theatres? This is annoying.

  • Don Aleman

    Since all this rudeness and no service began years ago I began my own boycott by using Baht busses 1/2 previous times, no longer tip unless service is extraordinary, ( usually not ),and, without exception send Emails, occasionally letters to the CEOs, to 2 papers and,never, received a reply or apology but…. I vent my frustration and feel better.

  • zak

    stop whinging if ya dont like it leave

  • Gerry Rasmus aka KOTO

    Aloha

    When one becomes aware that there will be test, throughout ones life and it is how we handle them, that really matters, as long as nobody dies, move on.
    Remember Yesterday is History, Tomorrow a Mystery, Now is what we have to deal with. Consider the source, at the time, be thankful you are you, maybe, better educated, more respectful to others, count your blessings, move on, don’t allow yourself to engage in the anger, it just adds unneeded years, cha,cha,cha…

  • Dana

    There is only one reason to come to the Kingdom or to live in the Kingdom and we all know what that reason is. Rude natives? All part of the big equation in almost all non-western third world countries. My contempt for almost all things Thai allows me to just let this rudeness wash over me.

  • Dillpickles

    Been here 32 yrs. the nature of Thais changing is the result of farangs. There isn’t a single Thai who works or lives here who hasn’t had a bad experience with a farang. Now 2 gererations of Thais have grown up feeling entitled to farang $$$.

    They don’t think past if every farang left what would they be doing?

    Each & every farang thinks they are special, & Thais don’t feel that way.

  • Dana

    “There isn’t a single Thai who works or lives here who hasn’t had a bad experience with a farang.”

    Complete nonsense and perpetuating this myth serves no purpose. But what if it was true? Would the Thais be able to learn from the experience? Would they be able to gather the data and reach useful conclusions? Thailand is a terrible place with a terrible culture and terrible people. I propose that your 32 years have taught you nothing. Oh, and by the way; I am a farang and I am special. Another concept beyond the Thais ability to comprehend. There are many other countries where the natives are more ignorant and more violent and more rude than the Thais, but once you reach a certain baseline it does not matter.

  • Tommy

    Too true Zak………………….so i did leave. Would rather spend my hard earned cash somewhere with a Thank you and a smile. WHICH YOU NO LONGER GET IN THE “LAND OF SMILE”.

  • Dana

    I once asked a native taxi driver in the Virgin Islands (St. Thomas) if Continentals (white people from the States) were wanted as visitors or as ex-pats. He said No.
    They just want our money.