R.I.P. Gerald Kelly

Gerald Joseph Kelly, a resident for over 15 years in Pattaya’s Nova Hotel, died in Dublin, Republic of Ireland on 2 November 2017. He passed away from cancer.

Gerald was an active member of numerous philosophical discussion groups in Pattaya and a professional achievement of his was to design and implement Thailand’s highway maintenance management system, which we all benefit from today.

The funeral will be on Monday, November 13 at 10.00am in the “Church of the Annunciation” Willbrook Rd, Rathfarnham, Dublin, D14 (beside Yellow House), then onto Mount Jerome Crematorium after church ceremony.