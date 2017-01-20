Put off by bare chests

It is a low-high tourist season in Pattaya, and the shirtless tourists are out again. When asked why so many Russian men think it is ok to bare themselves on the streets, stores, and in post offices, one Russian lady said, “In our country they dress properly, but when they come to Pattaya something changes.” What changes? If they have civility in dress properly in their country, why do they run half naked here? We are guests in Thailand. Get some class and wear a shirt in public!

Humbly submitted by:

Sir William of Doodadshire