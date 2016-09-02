Editor;

Re: After poking Facebook, life ain’t easy for a site named Tsu (PM November 11, 2015) and Facebook hates ad blockers so much it now blocks them (PM August 26, 2016) – Please put Facebook out of business – they are not interested in people at all they just treat its customers as money makers for Facebook. As far as I can see they have some sharp practices trying to control its membership’s morality.

Facebook are also known for banning users who use ad blockers. They are control freaks and hopefully will be made to change to a democracy by pressure groups and governments.

Anna