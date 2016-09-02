Put Facebook out of business

Re: After poking Facebook, life ain’t easy for a site named Tsu (PM November 11, 2015) and Facebook hates ad blockers so much it now blocks them (PM August 26, 2016) – Please put Facebook out of business – they are not interested in people at all they just treat its customers as money makers for Facebook. As far as I can see they have some sharp practices trying to control its membership’s morality.

Facebook are also known for banning users who use ad blockers. They are control freaks and hopefully will be made to change to a democracy by pressure groups and governments.

Anna

  • Chris

    Anna,
    Seems to me no one is forcing you to use facebook, your choice. Many millions choose to use it, their choice. Put facebook out of business and no one has that choice. What gives you the right to try to take that choice from other people.

  • John Nielson

    Anna: You are mistaken about one thing. You are not Facebook’s customer. None of us are. How much do you pay them? You don’t. I don’t. If you are using a service and are not paying then you are not the customer, you are the product they are selling. The advertisers are the customers and they are paying to put their ads in front of you. If you don’t want the free service, don’t use it. But don’t expect to get something for nothing.