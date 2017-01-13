Not a happy start

Dear Editor;
Another New Year but not a happy start, bringing more terrible car accidents. When are the authorities going to get a grip of their situation? Where are the police patrols who should be checking the driving from those cars, not standing on the side of the roads?

Every year there is going to be records broken with death on the roads until the authorities stop people driving under age or without a license or insurance.

Being a visitor to Thailand I am shocked at what I see happing on the roads, and sometimes with the authorities present. I am very nervous about going anywhere and I tell all my friends who are thinking of coming to Thailand – never travel by mini bus as most of the drivers go at breakneck speed with no thought for their passenger safety.
U.K. Ian

  • Robert

    Last week a Thai man slightly known to me was stopped in his new car for driving drunk and given a 20,000 baht fine. There are police blocks up in my area to check cars for road worthiness and current vehicle tax stickers. Now, I agree you are taking a risk in one of the 99 baht vans to Bangkok so consider renting a car and driver or taking a taxi, or a proper commuter bus. Or, you can stay home and nothing will ever happen to you….maybe.

    • Dana

      When I worked in Jeddah our Somali driver would speed up at four way intersections and go through at breakneck speed. His reason? Less time spent in the intersection meant reduced chance of an accident. Everything starts in the brain. If I was 100% Thai fluent what do you suppose I would conclude after asking Thais to explain their driving habits?