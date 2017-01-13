Dear Editor;

Another New Year but not a happy start, bringing more terrible car accidents. When are the authorities going to get a grip of their situation? Where are the police patrols who should be checking the driving from those cars, not standing on the side of the roads?

Every year there is going to be records broken with death on the roads until the authorities stop people driving under age or without a license or insurance.

Being a visitor to Thailand I am shocked at what I see happing on the roads, and sometimes with the authorities present. I am very nervous about going anywhere and I tell all my friends who are thinking of coming to Thailand – never travel by mini bus as most of the drivers go at breakneck speed with no thought for their passenger safety.

U.K. Ian