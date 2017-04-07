No need for leather

Re: Report examines grim Bangladesh leather trade, links to West (PM March 25, 2017) – Let’s not forget the horrors to the animals in these hell holes either, horrific, skinned alive.

Imagine that as well if you will. There is absolutely no need for leather in today’s world with so many other man made materials, but I have observed that those with money to burn use it as a status symbol for their miniscule egos, never once considering the pain and suffering of other living beings who experience levels of pain the same as them.

Patricia Solomon

  • John Nielson

    Animals are not skinned alive for leather. And the man-made substitutes are primarily made with by-products of crude oil which the same people who oppose leather also oppose. If you personally don’t like leather, please don’t buy it. But don’t try to shame others into following your beliefs through false sensationalism.

  • Geordie

    Something to do-gooders seem to forget is that if we didn’t eat meat most of these animals would not ever be born. The human race evolved naturally as meat eaters.
    Much leather comes as a byproduct of the meat industry.