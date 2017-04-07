Editor;

Re: Report examines grim Bangladesh leather trade, links to West (PM March 25, 2017) – Let’s not forget the horrors to the animals in these hell holes either, horrific, skinned alive.

Imagine that as well if you will. There is absolutely no need for leather in today’s world with so many other man made materials, but I have observed that those with money to burn use it as a status symbol for their miniscule egos, never once considering the pain and suffering of other living beings who experience levels of pain the same as them.

Patricia Solomon