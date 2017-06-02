Night stalkers

Editor;

I would like to thank City Hall for the changes they have recently made on Beach Road. The number one thoroughfare in Pattaya for tourists is now much cleaner and with no coaches blocking up the road it is a big improvement. In the daytime we can actually walk down and enjoy with family and friends once more.

Once the sun goes down, however, it becomes a different story. There are literally hundreds of ladies of the night (or some perhaps not ladies) selling their “wares” and accosting tourists along the beachfront promenade, stretching from Central Road junction all the way to Walking Street.

If the city authorities really wanted to make a big difference and clean up the Pattaya image, maybe they could do something about this issue.

Can anyone walk down Beach Road between 10 and 11 pm and actually count them all? I think it would be a Guinness world record for the most “courtesans” on one single road.

Yours,

Name withheld