Messed up holiday in Pattaya

Editor;

Do the people who make decisions in Pattaya realize that one of the highlights of Pattaya is being able to sit on the beach under umbrella, out of the sun?

Ok we can accept taking the umbrellas away for one day, but two days is crazy.

The beach chair vendors are expected to take their umbrellas and chairs away on Tuesday and bring them back Friday every week.

Perhaps the people making these silly decisions would like to help the deckchair vendors load and unload their chairs and umbrellas each week!

Simon, UK