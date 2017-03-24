How do they know?

Editor;

Re: Transport Department continues strict safety measures for passengers (PM March 20, 2017) – Passengers are advised to not use unlicensed taxicabs, and how are they supposed to know which are licensed? I’ve been here 3 years and don’t know how to tell, so how is someone coming for a 2 week holiday going to know?

The whole point of a government is to ensure things are done legally and ensure the safety of nationals and visitors. They should be cracking down and prosecuting unlicensed taxicabs to the point where they won’t dare do it again, not the measly 1000b fines they dish out normally. Make it a 50,000b fine and second offence 6 months in jail!

Malcolm Rowe