Free ferry service from Hua Hin to Pattaya available in January (PM December 28, 2016) – I’m guessing it’s going to be first come first served, I wouldn’t of thought the officials would go out of the way to take bookings for a free service. I’m going to try and get on the 1st run. My guess is too many tourists will be hungover from New Year’s Eve celebrations to face travelling on a boat that could possibly make them feel worse, hope my line of thought helps.
Steve Ogilvie
Free ferry service
