Editor;

Re: Expansion eyed for Jomtien boat ramp (PM January 15, 2017) – After they closed down the nightmare situation at Bali Hai pier in Pattaya a few months ago I have watched the madness come to this beautiful section of Jomtien Beach to a certain extent and to read this is quite sad.

“Following the demolition of the Bali Hai Pier boat ramp, the Soi 11 launch area has become the primary location for speedboats to enter and leave the sea.”

From a beautiful beach spot to a toxic and busy marina – what a shame but everything changes so enjoy what we still have for now but it’s much different than it was a few months ago – much different.

The beginning of the end for this area and beach.

Sammy1357