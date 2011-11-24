Bad experience

Dear Sir,

My name is Richard Hayler and I am sending you this email to share with you the worst experience in my life that has actually destroyed it as well. I hope you can pass it on to your readers hoping they will not be as naive and trustful as I was. I am shortening the full story as it would take up to much time.

I am an Australian and have been here for about 8 months. When in Australia I was recovering from a serious shoulder operation, I had met a man approx 18 months ago when I bought an investment property in Koh Samui. He was the boss so I was led to believe.

Anyway, he suggested I should come over here and recuperate and he would help me out as such. As I was alone in Australia I decided to sell everything up and make the move (what a mistake it has turned out to be).

When I arrived he got me a place to stay and arranged for my retirement visa. Several weeks past and I thought how good this is, but I realised that I couldn’t survive on my money without working of some kind. It was then he put forward a proposition to me, totally legal but with a loophole in which I could make a substantial profit. Needless to say I am now bankrupt. I have lost approx 1.5 million baht – not a lot you might think but it was all I had.

He was supposed to meet me in Australia 3 weeks ago with my money but didn’t show. All I got was a stack of sms from different phone numbers stating he was on the run; apparently this deal was not as legal as I was led to believe.

With what money I had left ($2000) I have come back as a friend called to say she spotted him still in Pattaya. I will never get my money back as I cannot prove he is involved as everything was done the way he suggested as I trusted him whole heartedly, what a fool am I. I fell in love with this country a long time before this happened and now must leave the people I have made good friends with because I have no avenue to stay here. I stress to all people to be fully aware of who they associate with before any trust is shown. I have made a deadly mistake, one which will change my life forever.

Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

Richard Hayler