Airport trolleys

Editor;

I have just read with amazement (well this is amazing Thailand after all) of the problems with the trolleys at the airport. There is nothing wrong with the trolleys. The problem is with the people who use them. You do not need an instruction book to use them. It’s simple. These trolleys are used all over Thailand in big supermarkets like Tesco-Lotus. You pull the leaver up to go and let go of the leaver to stop. It’s that easy.

By the way I read the story in the Bangkok Post. I don’t understand why the post did not explain this to the readers instead of trying to put a negative view on one of the best and biggest airports in the world.

Thank you,

Thomas Beaman