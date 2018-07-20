Pattaya Mail Strikes Silver!

Throughout successive years of the Pattaya Mail, our special correspondent Peter Cummins, Thailand’s leading yachting correspondent, has chronicled the incomparable contributions His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit have made with love and dedication to their subjects in every corner of the Kingdom. Written not only with the highest level of academic veracity, Peter also was able to draw upon his own personal experiences with the Royal Family to chronicle their lives and put pen to paper for a number of special publications with Pattaya Mail.