Notice of Gerald Joseph Kelly’s death and funeral arrangements

Gerald Joseph Kelly, a resident for over 15 years in Pattaya’s Nova Hotel, died in Dublin Republic of Ireland on 2 November 2017. He passed away from cancer.

He was an active member of numerous philosophical discussion groups in Pattaya. A professional achievement of his was to design and implement Thailand’s highway maintenance management system, which we all benefit from today.

The funeral will be on Monday 13th November at 10.00am in the “Church of the Annunciation” Willbrook Rd, Rathfarnham D14 (beside Yellow House),then onto Mount Jerome Crematorium after church ceremony.