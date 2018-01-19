Wobbly drivers

Dear Hillary,

Erectile Dysfunction seems to be the talking point in the bars after golf these days. Seems there are a few “cures” for the wobble in the driver, is this correct?

Willie

Dear Willie,

I am sure you sent this using a pen-name. Nobody with a driver with a wobbly shaft would use their own name, I am sure. I asked around for you, and yes there are many treatments, though not all are “cures”. That’s the good news, but it isn’t something you do at home, Petal. Dr Iain tells me that Bangkok Hospital Pattaya have a new Urology Center with a whole range of willy stiffeners. That sounds a better place to get correct information rather than the after-golf bar.