Where to take the oldies?

Dear Hillary,

My husband’s mother and father are coming out for a holiday next month. This will be their first trip to Thailand and I am wondering where we should take them. They are both in their 60’s, so we must be careful of the venue.

Martha

Dear Martha,

What have you to be careful of? Will Pa-in-law become an aggressive drunk and molest the waitress, or Ma-in-law get her gear off and get on the stage at the chrome pole paradise? Honestly, what is the world coming to? Stop worrying! Pattaya has more amazing things to do and go to than just about anywhere in the world. You should put the following on the agenda, one of the lavish on stage transvestite shows (Tiffany’s or Alcazar), a visit to some of the restaurants out over the water on Walking Street like King Sea Food or the Lobster Pot, take them to the tourist entertainment outlets like Nong Nooch gardens and other similar venues, enjoy relaxed BBQ’s with music at the Centara Grand Mirage (Thursday nights) for example, a bit of fun, food and dancing at the Jomtien Boathouse, live rock at the Mabprachan Venue (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and even take them to a go-go bar. After all, they are here and someone will ask them on their return what was a go-go like. You can even grab one of the “bar hopping” guides for tourists which will show you the kinds of places you might like to take the in-laws. Relax and enjoy their being here. They’re old enough to tell you what they want anyway! They don’t need chaperoning.

  • Robert

    Dear Martha, You did not say how long they are here! You did not mention the physical health of mom and dad so I hope they can keep up with mid 70 year old persons I took on this voyage. Now, they are not overly prudish are they? You say “They are coming to Thailand” and you did not say they are coming specifically to Pattaya. Hence, they should see “Thailand.” Five days in Bangkok! Take them straight from the airport to their hotel in Bangkok to rest off their jet lag. Pre arrange a tour to all the important sights of the city and evening entertainment at popular sights inclusive of a dinner on a rice barge one evening and Siam Niramit the other. Then, surprise them, find out the music schedule at Chulalonghorn University and if there is a Western classical performance during their time or a Thai classical performance in their music department. Then fly out of Don Muang to Chaing Mai (four days in Chaing Mai) and you will find a very willing and professional set of tourist guides there with vehicles to take you to the important sights you should have researched anyway….. along with hotels in their price range and it is OK for them to pay for you. The Night Market is a must see and surely mom wants a bit of Kitch! After all, you are the 30 something who is the unpaid guide.

    Lastly, in Pattaya, use the island for your beach experience if you must have one. There are plenty of restaurants, but after all you will have opportunities to “go native” with simple special and uniquely Thai restaurants on the guide pages or in the column of this newspaper. If they are prudes don’t take them to Walking Street. Consider buying food out and bringing it in to dine in comfort in your own home. Find a cooking course in Thai cuisine for mom. They are available and since you eat what you cook they tell you to arrive hungry. Show them the Catholic Charities orphans home if they are the kind of person who would appreciate it and hopefully contribute to the waifs. Of course if they are Trump voters they probably want the children to be working so they can “pull their own weight.”