When enough is enough

By Hillary -
1
67

Dear Hillary,

My live-in GF has started going out with “the girls” and getting back at 2 a.m., then 3 a.m. and even later with the best being 11 a.m. the next morning. I am supposed to believe that they go to restaurants and karaoke bars and drink and have a few laughs. Is this usual? I am getting tired of this.

James

Dear James,

A “few laughs”? The laughs are on you, James. You are being used by your GF. There’s more than just drinks there. Show her the door as soon as possible. It will cost you some money as a good bye gift, but it is better than living with someone who is not thinking about you at all.

Hillary

  • Chris

    She is of course going out with her ‘real’ boyfriend, you can be pretty sure he is getting plenty of the hot sex you are probably not getting any more.
    You are now just the muppet that is funding her way of life. 55555 maybe if you are a good boy they will let you watch.
    Ditch her now.