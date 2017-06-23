When is a wedding not a marriage?

Dear Hillary,

Is it true that it is difficult to marry a Thai girl, with lots of paper work and stuff? I get told that it’s difficult, then some of my other mates say it’s just a party in the village and some moolah to the mother and you’re done. You’ve got yourself a wife. Even the bar room lawyers seem confused. I’ve got a chicky on the go and wouldn’t mind if it’s that easy.

Gordy

Dear Gordy,

If you want a party in the village and spend 200,000 baht on what is really another way of describing a ‘dowry’, then go ahead, remembering that the village marriage is not a marriage at all. If your newly just married wife walks out, you haven’t got the law on your side. Village marriages are not even accepted by the Thai authorities as being a proper marriage. No, if you want a proper marriage then it is done through the local amphur office and there is plenty of paperwork, certificates and translating, all of which will take you at least eight weeks. This is good as it gives you a couple of months to think hard about the decision.