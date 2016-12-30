Was it a Honda or a Yamaha?

Dear Hillary,

My wife has run off with a motor bike taxi driver from Ubon after cleaning out my bank account. My friends say that this is not a bad thing as I have had a lot of trouble with her running off with all sorts of men before (three times), but every time she comes back to me I give in again and we start all over again. What should I do about it?

Joe

Dear Joe,

You might be lucky this time, Joe. She has taken a motorcycle taxi and they are generally pretty cheap, so she might get all the way to Laos before she runs out of (your) money. Honestly, you men amaze me some days. Why do you keep on doing it? Once was enough for Hillary. Perhaps you are not ready to start another relationship and that is why you keep on going back into this very unsatisfactory situation. Time to wake up, Joe. There’s plenty more out there – just keep saving up, there’s bound to be another who will help relieve the load on your wallet! In the meantime, stay at home and watch videos after you have changed the locks for the doors.