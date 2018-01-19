Wallet missing in the morning

Dear Hillary,

You’ll probably tell me I got what I deserved but I took a lady home and when I woke up in the morning she had gone. That was OK, but so was my wallet gone. She left a note to say she had taken the 1,000 baht I had in the wallet for the taxi and would see me in the bar for the rest of her money (we had agreed on 2,000). I went to the bar that night but they told me she had gone up country for New Year. Will I get my money back?

Rud

Dear Rud,

I am confused. Did you get the wallet back again? By my reckoning you owe her B. 1,000, not she owes you, but then mathematics was never my best subject. I would drop by the bar every couple of days and also tell the Mamasan what has happened. She will know what is happening. Lots of luck.