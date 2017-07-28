Wake up! It’s karaoke time.

Dear Hillary,

My Thai GF seems to have endless energy and wants to go to karaoke places every night. Gets home about 4 in the morning, waking me up, but no nooky. I have to be at work by 8 and she sleeps in till 2 in the afternoon. Then at night it’s back to karaoke. If I complain I get all she is doing is having fun with friends and I should join in the group, forgetting I have to be at work in the morning, and also I am 20 years older than her. Apart from this karaoke problem she’s an alright sort of girl. She’s good fun to have around.

Jeremy

Dear Jeremy,

I didn’t believe there were such people as you left in this world. My Petal, all that is happening is you are funding her lifestyle (and probably half her friends as well). She may be good fun to have around, but as far as I can see, she’s never around for you. Who makes your breakfast? If you go home at lunchtime is she waiting for you or still in bed sleeping? Is the bedroom full of alcohol fumes? It’s time to hit the road Jack, sorry, Jeremy. Stop being walked over. Get rid of her now, you can call a taxi and it’ll be there in five minutes.