The Viking photo trip

By
Hillary
-
1
119

Dear Hillary,

Why do Thai women prefer to wear black underwear, when white looks so much better against their tanned skin? I can’t understand it. It has reached the point where I have been forced to purchase white underwear to give whatever bar girl I pick up to wear. That’s not fair really. I mean, why black underwear? Also, I am not some kind of deviant. I am a very serious photographer. Sure I am Skandi and I am old, but I am not some trench coat wearing deviant.

Norseman

Dear Norseman AKA trench coat wearing deviant,

Next you will be telling me that the Vikings didn’t rape and pillage, they were actually on a photo trip. But why should I doubt the man who has made Thai ladies underwear his fetish. I can feel sorry for you as it is difficult to find trench coats here, and those pink plastic throw away rain coats don’t fit the bill, do they?

  • Chris

    Maybe it is for the same reason that arab women wear full length black dress, black as well as absorbing heat from the sun is the best colour to dissipate heat from the body. So as long as you don’t stand in the sun (when did you ever see a Thai lady do that) wearing black is the best colour to keep you cool