Dear Hillary,

Took a motorbike taxi the other day. There were two of us and we shared the same bike. As you have advised many times, we agreed to a fare before we got on. At the other end, instead of 50 baht, he told us he wanted 100 baht, because there were two of us. Is this correct?

Jimmy

Dear Jimmy,

The government is going to regulate the taxi motorcycles, or is going to try to! Honestly, with two up, you have doubled the wear and tear, so they should be allowed to charge more. Charging double? I don’t know, my Petal. Suggest you get that out of the way before throwing the leg over (the bike, Petal, the bike).