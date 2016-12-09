The road to success

Last week we had a Robert who quoted Mark Twain “Age is only mind over matter. If you don’t mind it doesn’t matter.” That brought a response from another reader called Robert, who wrote in this week: “Well since ‘other Robert’ likes Twain I will add with reference to ladies another quote: “All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence and success will be assured.”

Robert

Dear Robert,

Wow! That is pretty deep sort of stuff, but when I read it again, it gives me hope for the future. I’ve got plenty of ignorance which will give me confidence and assures me of success. How can I go wrong? Actually I can probably answer this myself because ignorance I have found leads to doubtful deeds and empty purses.