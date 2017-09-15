The odd couple?

Dear Hillary,

Please read my letter carefully. I have nothing against Thailand, but I do have an issue with all these old men you see out at night. Don’t they know what they look like? Walking down the street with a young woman (teenagers even) on their arm. They all have such smug looks on their faces with a ‘Look at me, aren’t I clever’ expression. Don’t they know, or doesn’t anybody tell them that they are just being taken for a ride? They’re not clever. They’re stupid. I have come over here on holiday from the UK and I am shocked by what I see here, going on night and day. I can put up with the endless beer bars with young women trying to get people to sit down and drink. I can put up with the fact there are go-go bars with women displaying their bodies as some sort of tourist attraction, but I cannot put up with the way old foreign men walk around with barely teenage Thai girls hanging on to their arm.

Marie

Dear Marie,

When you say, “They all have such smug looks on their faces with a ‘Look at me, aren’t I clever’ expression” are you referring to the old foreign men, or the barely teenage girls, Petal? Honestly Marie, this can be applied to both of them. They are smiling because they have found themselves in a situation which is good for both of them. The young girls have found a ‘sponsor’, whilst the old foreign men have found themselves a gorgeous young thing (call her a ‘carer’ if you like) who will take care of their every need. So just what is so wrong with that, Petal? It is a win-win situation, so no need to be shocked. Can the ‘man from the UK’ get a deal like that back home in the UK? No, so let him enjoy his holiday.