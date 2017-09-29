The dissolving marriage

Dear Hillary

Where do I start? 10 years of what I thought was a good marriage to a young Thai girl. We had courted for 18 months (I know that’s an old-fashioned thing), I’d got the nod from the immediate family (lots of them of course), got the right marriage certificate at the Amphur, got her pregnant as that was what she wanted (I had a couple before in the US) and I was all ready to head towards retiring and enjoying life without the hassles of work. The next thing is she wants to go and visit her mother every month, taking the baby with her. Comes back and there seems to be a party every week and the baby goes to the nanny, and the time she gets back home is later and later (best was 10 one morning). I discussed this with her, but did not score a point in the negotiations. What is the next step?

David

Dear David,

You have described the end of a marriage, I’m afraid. The family and friends and parties are the signs, not the reasons. You don’t say how old you are, but I think you are probably 30 years older than her. The age difference as well as the culture are just not on your side. What should you do? See a reliable lawyer, protect any investments and move on, Petal. Sorry to be so blunt.