Teenage daughter problems

Dear Hillary,

My daughter is 14 years old and has a steady boyfriend. They are both at school. They go to the movies and things like that, but lately she has been coming home very late and runs off to her bedroom before I can ask her where she’s been. Am I worrying too much? What is the next step? I have asked her mother to talk to her, but that hasn’t happened.

Grenville

Dear Grenville,

You will have a lot of fathers nodding with your email. Teenagers can be a worry and it is necessary for the parents to make sure they have a good relationship with their children. This means honesty and straight forward communications. An explanation as to why you worry when she is late may be required here. Does she get sex education at school?