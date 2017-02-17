Still looking

Dear Hillary,

A fellow calling himself London Chris wrote in to you about the old man who said, “I am looking for someone who is honest who will look after me when I get older. Where do I advertise?” He replied “Nowhere in Pattaya.” Really Hillary, that’s being too hard on the Pattaya ladies. Sure there’s the rip-offs, but there’s a lot of genuine ones out there. Too old for the bar scene, but plenty of life ahead of her, and not wanting to be lonely either.

Gurdieff

Dear Gurdieff,

What an interesting name. You must come from the frozen wastes of Siberia, I think. I agree with you, and I still say the notice board outside Foodland would be a good place to start, but to go slowly and give the lady and yourself time to understand each other. And keep your PIN number secret!