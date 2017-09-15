Shopping 24 hours

Dear Hillary,

Why do the shops open so late? Some of the big shopping centers don’t open till 11 a.m. They must be losing money. Are you a morning shopper, Hillary?

Jaz

Dear Jaz,

Yes, I am a morning shopper, but there are plenty of supermarkets open early, some 24 hours a day. Pattaya has everything if you would just stop and look around you. I should point out that shopping for me is a half loaf of bread and sliced salami. Also, don’t try and buy alcohol between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. That’s when the school children are banned from the shops, so none of us can have an afternoon’s tipple at home.