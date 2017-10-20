Sexy stockings

Dear Hillary,

Why don’t the girls in Pattaya wear stockings when they are out shopping? You see some gorgeous girls with great legs and they spoil it all by wearing flip flops. Lacy black stockings are so sexy and they don’t need to wear a garter belt any more as they have elastic tops.

George

Dear Gorgeous George,

You sound like a man of experience, or maybe you’re just a dirty old man (with experience), but you have to think a little further than elastic tops. That fashion is not for day wear but evenings and classy dinners and a show. And no, I do not own some lacy black stockings, so don’t get your hopes up.