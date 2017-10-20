Sexy stockings

By
Hillary
-
1
581

Dear Hillary,

Why don’t the girls in Pattaya wear stockings when they are out shopping? You see some gorgeous girls with great legs and they spoil it all by wearing flip flops. Lacy black stockings are so sexy and they don’t need to wear a garter belt any more as they have elastic tops.

George

Dear Gorgeous George,

You sound like a man of experience, or maybe you’re just a dirty old man (with experience), but you have to think a little further than elastic tops. That fashion is not for day wear but evenings and classy dinners and a show. And no, I do not own some lacy black stockings, so don’t get your hopes up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Don Aleman

    Unless I’m mistaken sex is not ” dirty ” and, I believe only one mythical woman produced a child without it and it wasn’t Hillarie’s mother. Even medics will tell you sex is healthy & paying for it, in my opinion, is no different then paying health club fees. As a non practicing Catholic, not even the bible says it’s bad except if you lust after or take someone else’s sexual partner. I am old, I love sex, I am NOT “dirty ” !