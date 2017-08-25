All schools have rules, but not the same ones

Dear Hillary,

You had someone write in complaining that her son’s hair was said to be too long in his new school here, whilst it was OK in his UK school. What is being forgotten is that all schools have rules, and sadly this kid doesn’t meet the standards set by the local school. It is nothing to do with how long the hair is, it is just that he is breaking his school rules here. The mother can decide to either get his hair cut to conform, or find another school with different hair length rules, it’s that simple.

Max

Dear Max,

A breath of fresh air and common sense. Many people have found out over the years that there is nothing to be gained by fighting City Hall. The system will always win, even if you do have a couple of little “wins” on the way. At the end – you lose!