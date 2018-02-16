Dear Hills,

Been reading your advice for many years. I reckon you must be at least 110 by now. Or is there two of you? Twins maybe? I just would like to know who you are. What about dinner one night? I could even stretch to a bottle of bubbly.

Ben

Dear disrespectful Ben,

How old am I? The Pattaya Mail has been going for 24 years, which would make me 44 if I started on my 20th birthday. I am not a Siamese twin. I do know enough to be well mannered in public and address people by their correct name. Since you don’t, you must be at least 10 years old by now. Grow up and get back to me in another 24 years.