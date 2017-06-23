Red faced GF

Dear Hillary,

Every time my GF has a beer, her face goes red. I’ve noticed that quite a few of her girlfriends are the same. Is it she didn’t get enough to get used to beer or what? Is it dangerous? Is the beer too strong or something? Should she stick to whisky and coke, that’s what my friends say.

Jimmy

Dear Jimmy,

This is common with people from SE Asia and is something to do with enzymes. It is called alcohol flush, so perhaps your lady friend should limit her drinking? And you too, from what I hear from your friends as well, Petal.