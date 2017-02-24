The real baht bus story

Dear Hillary,

Why do the baht busses line up one behind the other, but instead of the head of the queue being the one to leave first, they take the rear bus instead. This is surely confusing?

Graeme

Dear Graeme,

You have discovered a deep and dark Thai secret here, and I shouldn’t even tell you, but since you wrote in – here it is. When the Thais were fighting the Burmese they quickly cottoned on to the fact that the front line was the first to meet the enemy. However, by lining up like the baht busses but then attacking from the rear caught the enemy off guard. This way of attacking carries on today in the baht busses, so now you know.