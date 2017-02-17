Post baby blues?

Dear Hillary,

My girlfriend has changed since she had the baby six months ago. She used to be warm and loving and took care of me. We have been together for 10 months, since before baby was born. The baby isn’t mine, but I didn’t mind. But now I have big regrets I took up with her in the first place. Should I keep going, hoping things improve, or should I just forget it?

Wills

Dear Wills,

If I have the mathematics correct, she was five months pregnant when you met her, so you would have known that in another few months everything would change. Instead of looking after you, she now has to look after her baby and you want attention as well? My Petal, you are not mature enough for fatherhood (surrogate or otherwise). Thank the lady for her time, give her some money and catch the next bus.