Poot Thai again (and again and again…)

By
Hillary
-
2
212

Dear Hillary,

You do go on a bit about speaking Thai, but what is the best way to learn? It is very different from English, and I know several people who have tried but gave up. Plenty of places advertising ‘Education’ visas, but they don’t want you to graduate, as while ‘learning’ you are paying them for the privilege. So, is private tuition the best? Or a language school? Where do all these students go?

Giovanni

Dear Giovanni,

You forgot ‘pillow talk’ as another option, or is that what you call ‘private tuition’? My friends in the learning business all say the most important thing is to try and speak, and don’t worry about getting the words exactly right to start with. They all say that listening is also an important part of learning. Listen and then speak, in that order. All the best Giovanni, with whatever method you choose.

“Poot Thai geng.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Chris

    T9o be honest the best way would be to attend a Thai primary school but as that is not possible I would suggest a reputable Thai language class and start putting yourself in positions where you are with Thais who don’t speak English. The really important thing I have found is to practice at every available opportunity even when you are not very confident. I learnt more Thai from my wifes 7 year old son than anyone else I spoke with.

  • Don Aleman

    Learn Thai ? Why, when you can get most anything you want without a word of Thai — truly, especially here in Thailand, ” money talks ” !