Planning an annual Hillary Day

Dear Hillary,

How many men have you “saved” from fates worse than death? The male population of Pattaya should have an annual Hillary Day to show their respect.

Jim

Dear Jim,

What a wonderful idea. Something small, like a march down Second Road with 100 motorcy taxis and two brass bands. No, make that three brass bands to get on top of the 100 motorcy exhausts. And let’s not forget a collection box in the foyer of the Pattaya Mail building. A locked collection box that only I have the key (and keeps the editor’s thieving hands off the money).