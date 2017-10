Dear Hillary,

What is this I read about the Pattaya beaches being non-smoking from now on? Are they kidding? The beaches have become dirtier since the last time I was here, and it’s not fags. You’d have to be brave to try the waters. You could easily end up meeting your own dump.

Bill

Dear Bill,

I have heard the news too. I can’t afford cigarettes, so it doesn’t worry me.