Mummy’s boy

Dear Hillary,

My GF is going to meet my parents for the first time next month. She doesn’t work, but did work in a bar where I met her. I told my parents that she worked in a shop but I think they will see through that, as she dresses very sexy. Just ‘fess up or what?

Rick

Dear Rick,

Just how old are you, Little Rick? 14? If you are old enough to have a relationship with a woman, you are old enough for your parents not to worry about you. I suggest you tell your parents you will come over there, and in the meantime tell the GF you are taking classes in adult behavior. And tell her she can also pack up the bras and knickers while you are away.

  • Don Aleman

    I think your father will be impressed !

  • Chris

    I think you are right your parents will know quite quickly that your GF is an ex bar girl, I also think they will not be overly happy with the fact that their son is dating what is in all honesty an ex prostitute but that is YOUR decision not theirs. I think you might as well fess up as you put it and get it out of the way straight away.