A military pension the answer?

(A couple of weeks ago, a pensioner wrote in regarding his chances of finding a “good” lady as his income was very small. It prompted this response):

Dear Hillary,

I’m a 100 percent disabled American Vietnam vet. Our USA Veterans Administration will pay a monthly stipend for a caregiver. I may be wrong but I think it’s about $500 USD per month. Years ago, I was the guy who sent you a bottle of Mumm’s and chocks. If I ever return to Pattaya. I’ll send you the same.

BigDUSA

Dear BigDUSA,

What a pleasant surprise to hear from you! Of course I remember you, my Petal, so I hope things are going well for you. Now to the pensioner’s problem. USD 500 works out about 18,000 THB with the current exchange rates, and there’s more than one family in Thailand living on a lot less (basic wage of 9,000 THB). However, with the pensioner and his problem, I think he should stick to the good-time girls when he thinks he needs a good time. It will be cheaper in the long run.