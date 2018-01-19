Ménage a trois?

Dear Hillary,

I have a GF (Thai) who is hinting to me that she would like to have a romp with another woman. I just sort of pretended I didn’t hear her so let it go for the present. Now she is hinting again, even to the point of saying that one of the women in her circle of friends likes having it on with another woman. I’m not really sure I like this idea. We’ve only been together for four months and I really don’t know where this could lead. Any suggestions?

Garry

Dear Garry,

Your GF is telling you loud and clear, Petal. She is bisexual, which in itself is no big deal. The only big deal is the fact that you are afraid of it. Women having a relationship with another woman is much more common than you men know (or understand). Since you have strong misgivings, I think you should quietly back out of the relationship. There’s plenty of ladies who are more attracted to males.