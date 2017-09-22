Looking on the dark side of life

Dear Hillary,

(In response to a contributor suggesting older ladies for foreigners, rather than the younger ones.) The odds of a woman over thirty getting married in Thailand is on par with getting hit by lightning on a cloudless day. I would imagine the “friend” saw a vulnerable old fool and slipped him a ‘free one’ … oldest trick in the book. No doubt her suitcases had been behind the door since the funeral.

JWH



Dear JWH,

How many cynical pills did you eat this morning? There are many over 30’s Thai who get married, just the same as the over 30’s in other countries. The over 30’s ladies who try again with men (well) over 30 should be encouraged, not discouraged, by people like you. They do make for good, faithful spouses.