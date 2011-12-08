Long Tall Sally perhaps?

By Hillary -
Dear Hillary,

Last night in the bar I met the most beautiful girl.  I have never seen anyone as gorgeous as this girl, she is tall even taller than me with long black hair and a super figure.  She can speak English but whispers in my ear rather than talking out loud.  Do you think she may have something wrong with her throat.  Could laryngitis be a symptom of some other disease?  How do I check?

Confused

Dear Confused,

Before rushing to the Ear, Nose and Throat department, I think you should check with the Gender Reassignment department.  Stick to girls smaller than yourself.  It is much safer.

Hillary

  • chris

    5555 Just bend and accept your ladyboy mistress.