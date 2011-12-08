Long Tall Sally perhaps?

Dear Hillary,

Last night in the bar I met the most beautiful girl. I have never seen anyone as gorgeous as this girl, she is tall even taller than me with long black hair and a super figure. She can speak English but whispers in my ear rather than talking out loud. Do you think she may have something wrong with her throat. Could laryngitis be a symptom of some other disease? How do I check?

Confused

Dear Confused,

Before rushing to the Ear, Nose and Throat department, I think you should check with the Gender Reassignment department. Stick to girls smaller than yourself. It is much safer.