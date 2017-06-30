Leaving the bike as security

Dear Hillary,

Where’s the best place to buy a car? Not after anything flashy, just reliable daily transport. I’m not into “look at me” kind of transport, but there seems to be no car sales place dealing in good second hand cars. I asked at one place and they refused to let me drive it. Friends tell me the same happens even with new cars. It is a wonder they sell anything. Don’t they understand that I’m not going to leave a new motorcycle there if I want to steal their car?

Graeme

Dear Graeme,

Don’t you understand that they could think you might have stolen the motorcycle to leave there as collateral, giving the sales yard people a false sense of security. Thai people are not very trusting of non-family members, and even more wary with foreigners.