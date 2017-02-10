Learning Thai the hard way

Dear Hillary,

Why do Thais when they are out in company with English speaking people still speak Thai to each other, even though they can speak English? Don’t you think this is very rude?

Eugene

Dear Eugene,

My Petal, where are you living? Check the address on your Post Office Box – you are living in Chonburi District – that’s part of Thailand at last count. Rather than them speaking English, it is you who should speak Thai. Or is it that you are worried about the Thais talking about you? Don’t worry about it. But remember that even paranoid people can have enemies!